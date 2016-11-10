Registrar strikes off three parties for ‘breaking rules’

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz,nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Three political parties have been deregistered by Registrar of political parties Judge Francis Mutungi, for alleged violation of the rules governing their registration.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Judge Mutungi named the parties as Chama Cha Haki na Usawa (Chausta), African Progressive Party of Tanzania (APPT-Maendeleo) and Jahazi Asilia.

Judge Mutungi said the three parties failed to keep financial and property records.

According to him, the parties also failed to submit their annual financial reports to the registrar’s office for audit.

“Officials of these parties also failed to deposit party funds in their bank accounts, which is against Section 15(1) of the political party laws,” he said.

Judge Mutungi said that the decision was reached following a verification exercise.

He said they realised during the one-month exercise, which started on June 26, that the three parties were operating against the laid down guidelines.

Later, the registrar’s office gave leaders of the parties a grace period to defend their registration, but they allegedly didn’t give reasons as to why they shouldn’t be deregistered, according to Judge Mutungi.

In an exclusive interview with the assistant registrar of the political parties, Mr Sisty Nyahoza, he revealed that APTT_Maendeleo has no offices in both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

He said the only office they once had was located in Kinondoni District, but it was later changed into a music instrument store.

Led by Peter Mzirai, the party also failed to provide evidence that it has members in Zanzibar, which is against Section 10(b) of the political laws. It also did not reveal a list of its properties, which is contrary to Section 14 (1)(b)(ii) of the laws.