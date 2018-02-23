Registrar writes to Chadema on demo

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The registrar of political parties, Judge (rtd) Francis Mutungi, has written to the main opposition party, Chadema, asking them to give explanations over allegations of demonstrating in February, which is in contravention of Political Parties Act. In his letter dated February 21, bearing reference number: HA.322/362/16/34 and addressed to the Chadema secretary general, Mr Mutungi wants Chadema to present its defence to his office before Sunday.



The demonstrations in question were staged on February 16, on the eve of a parliamentary by-election in the city’s Kinondoni constituency. While demonstrating peacefully, police came to disperse them. That was when a stray bullet ended up killing a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student, Ms Akwilina Akwilini, who will be buried in Rombo today.

Police also injured at least four other people.

The political parties’ registrar also alleges in his letter that during campaigns, the Chadema national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe also uttered some inflammatory words, contrary to the Political Parties Act and its accompanying rules and regulations.

“I understand that some of these allegations are criminal in nature and that some relevant government agencies are already working on them. However, the Political Parties Act and the Political Parties Code of Conduct require me to take action,” reads part of the letter, insisting that Chadema must respond on why legal action must not be taken against the party for convincing people to demonstrate contrary to the laid down procedures.

Chadema director of protocol, communications and foreign affairs, Mr John Mrema said the party received the letter and asked Mr Mutungi to stop interfering with the affairs of other government agencies. “He says we staged demonstrations against the law and thus legal action should be taken against us. Is he not aware that demonstrations are a right of a political party as provided for under the Political Parties Act?” queried Mr Mrema.