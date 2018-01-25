Relax investment policies to boost FDI, Govt urged

Dar es Salaam. The government has been asked to provide appropriate investment information and relax policies in order to attract local and direct foreign investment in the country.

The call was made by Ako Group Limited chief operating officer, Dr Ponziano Mponzi , recently when speaking to The Citizen investor over expectations.

“If the government will continue concentrating on taxes other than considering other things, foreign direct investment would reduce,” he said.

Dr Mponzi, who said he was recently in Kenya for a mining forum, noted that the East African country had taken serious measures to become a mining hub in spite of not being an extractive industry powerhouse.

“If you have 40 tonnes of gold or any other minerals in Kenya they attract zero tariff… all they want is to bring more investors into their country who would pay reasonable taxes,” he said.

Apart from that, he said that Tanzania has almost been surveyed and areas that have minerals are known but where to access investment information is still a challenge though, people can access information from Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC).

“It is not that there is no investment information but the way it is disseminated, it does not reach the targeted people on time unless if you are member of general mining it’s when you can access information,” he said.

He further noted that several times President John Magufuli says Tanzania is extremely reach, “It true this country is reach because when you dig somewhere you can find something ,” unfortunately too much decentralized there is no good way of approaching in minerals.

“Construction minerals such as aggregate, graphite, gypsum are available that’s why you can find a lot of small miners in most regions digging gold because if they are sure of getting something,” he said.

Mr. Mponzi said that there were a lot of conferences happening in the country but some responsible authorities does not attend conference to sensitize people on the country’s minerals and resources.

According to him, if Acacia was able to contribute 3 percent of the country’s Domestic Product Growth (GDP, so far it has dropped to 1.8 per cent GDP if not mistaken….therefore if you have one hundred companies how GDP can the country have. Adding that the most important issues to put conducive investment policies.