Relief as egg prices fall on high supply

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedian.com

Dar es Salaam. An increased supply of eggs from different sources has pushed down the prices of the commodity in Dar es Salaam, bringing a huge relief to consumers and food businesses.

Retailers say the prices started to tumble last month.

Wholesale prices for a tray of eggs fell to the current price range of between Sh7,000 and Sh8,000, higher than that of between Sh9,000 and Sh10,000 during the end of last year.

This has also pushed down the prices of an egg by 25 per cent to Sh300 from the previous Sh400. However, this has not affected the prices of eggs in hotels and restaurants.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Msafiri Juma, a wholesale eggs seller at Manzese-Kagera Market in Dar es Salaam said increased supply of egg started to be observed since last month.

He said poultry keepers also reduced the farm gate prices from Sh8,000 and Sh9,000 for a 30-egg tray recorded in October last year to Sh5,500 and Sh6,500 currently.

Ms Magret Amos, an egg seller at Shekilango Market in the city said supply always becomes scarce during holiday seasons, particularly the end of the year season, as most consumers increase their consumption.

Per capita consumption of eggs has been increasing over the years due to an increase in the population and expansion of tourism industry in Tanzania.

Egg consumption has increased drastically from 75 eggs of 2014 to 106 eggs per capita in 2015. And, this is set to increase even more.