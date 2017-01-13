Relief as parastatal retirees get pension increment

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Retirees who served in parastatals have had their monthly pension benefits increased in line with mainstream civil servants, The Citizen has learnt.

The increment comes weeks after the retirees, who were receiving their benefits through the PPF Pension Fund, complained of being left out of a 100 per cent increase in benefits ordered by the government in July 2015.

The Citizen reported that the government’s promise to increase pensions of its former workers had led to complaints, disappointments and confusion by retirees, with some accusing the pension fund of defying a lawful government order.

Ms Sarah Kibonde, Head of Public Relations and Promotion at SSRA told this paper earlier this week that the issue has been resolved and the minister responsible with social security funds, Ms Jenista Mhagama, will make the decision public anytime.

“The National Social Security Fund has already started paying the 100 per cent increase and PPF has been assigned by the regulator to start implementing this in January,” Ms Kibonde said.

For his part, the director of Legal Services at SSRA, Mr Onorius Njole told The Citizen that the issue has been resolved but asked to wait for the responsible minister to give a statement.

“It is true that the issue has been resolved but the minister will give an explanation on the matter,” said Mr Njole.

The issue of the increase in the retirees’ package resurfaced in Parliament last year when Special Seats MP Conchester Rwamlaza had wanted to know when, exactly, the government would fulfil the promise to double the retirement package to all retirees.

Responding to the question on April 21 last year during the question and answer session, the deputy minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji told the House, “Once the actuarial valuation is complete, all pensioners will be paid the new amounts plus arrears, effective July 2015.”