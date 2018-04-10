Relief as sacked Standard Seven leavers reinstated

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Public servants who lost their jobs for not having Form Four certificates have a reason to smile after the government directed yesterday that they be reinstated and their salaries paid with immediate effect.

This came only days after lawmakers and trade union leaders raised their voices for the workers, many of whom had their contracts terminated a few years before they were due to retire.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr George Mkuchika, told Parliament that the government decided to reinstate the public servants after receiving complaints and recommendations from trade union leaders and the workers themselves.

He said 1,370 public servants whose employment terms were reviewed in June 2011 should return to work immediately and their salaries paid until they retire in line with the law.

“…they should be paid all wages they were entitled to during the time they were out of employment,’’ Mr Mkuchika said in a report he read before the House.

He added that public servants who were employed on temporary terms before May 20, 2004, when the Establishment Circular No1 was released, would also return to work.

Last Friday, Geita Rural MP Joseph Kasheku “Musukuma” said Standard Seven leavers were sacked “unceremoniously” and should be reinstated unconditionally.

He made the remarks when debating the 2018/19 budget proposals of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“If the government will not reinstate these public servants, then MPs should raise their voices and speak on their behalf,’’ MrKasheku said amid applause.

He added that if the government stuck to its guns, then lawmakers who were Standard Seven leavers had no business being in the House.

Last weekend, the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania said during a press conference in Dar es Salaam that public servants who were sacked for not having at least Form Four did not deserve the “punishment”. The government apparently gave in to pressure from lawmakers, public servants and trade unionists and resolved to reinstate the workers.

However, Mr Mkuchika said that the reinstatement would not involve those who lost their jobs because of forged certificates, those who submitted forged personal records and those who were employed after May 20, 2004 without having a Form Four certificate. He added that disciplinary measures would be taken against government officials who participated in enrolling public servants who did not have the requisite qualifications.

“…all government officials who may have, in one way or another, played a role in trying to conceal details of those who were employed without qualifications as a way of escaping legal action, would also face disciplinary measures,’’ said Mr Mkuchika.