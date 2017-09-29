Relief as some houses may be spared by Rahco

By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dare es Salaam. The Reli Assets Holding Company (Rahco) has explained why it has compromised on demarcations of demolition of properties within the railway reserve area.

The move comes just a few days after Tanga Regional Commissioner Martine Shigela appealed to the company to exercise prudence in implementing the law.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday in a telephone interview, Rahco’s information officer Catherine Moshi said investigations showed that pieces of land within the railway reserve area were sold to unsuspecting individuals by unfaithful land officers from the district councils starting 2007 the year the firm entered into a partnership with Rites Company of India.

It was the year when Tanzania Railway Limited (TRL) was commissioned to supervise railway transport, the new company, TRL was a joint venture between the government of Tanzania and Rites Company of India.

“Unfaithful staff members used the chance to recklessly deal with property of the firm during the interim period of the takeover,” she admitted.

According to her, the law requires that all structures erected within 30 metres on either side of the railway should be demolished to enable smooth train operation as well as implementing expansion programmes.

“But, close to railway and road intersections, the demarcation stands up to 100 metres from the railway. This is the case with several road and railway crossing points in Tanga and Dar es Salaam. This is where the regional commissioner appealed for clemency,” she explained.

She cited the case of Tanga where many residential houses have been built within the railway reserve, particularly in places where roads and the railway intersected.

“Therefore, the decision we reached for Tanga applies to parts of Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro regions,” she added.

She acknowledged that if the law was to be strictly followed, then many people would lose their properties and homes leaving their future uncertain.