Thursday, January 11, 2018

Tour operator licenses tenure extended by one month

 

In Summary

The move come a time when the government is in the process of introducing new fee structure for tour operators

Advertisement
By Janeth Muhizi @janethmuhizi news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of Natural Resources has assured tour operators and safari outfitters that their business licenses which were supposed to expire by the end of 2017, can still be recognised up to January 31, 2018.

According to a public announcement that was issued by the ministry’s permanent secretary and published in the media, all tourist transport agencies—on new and continuing registration—must submit copies of certificates they obtained when they applied for business licenses and registration of their tourist vehicles.

“Allprevious applicants are supposed to include a copy of 2017 business license. It’s illegal to provide false information as that may result into revocation of the license,’’ cautioned the announcement.

 

 

This announcement has been madefollowing theinitiation of a new fee structure for tour operators two weeks ago.

The fee structure that categorised tour operators according to car capacity, has an added category of small tour operators with less than three cars paying $500 equal to Sh1.1 million which is four times less from the previous pay of $ 2000 equal to Sh4.4 million.

Following the new structure, ministry projects robust growth in the tourism sector in 2018, as affordable and attractive services would now be available for tour operators.

The new fee structure for local operators is categorized as, less than three cars paying$ 500, four to 10 cars paying  $2000 whereas 11 to 50 cars pay $3000 and more than 51 cars pay $ 5000.

 For foreign operators is categorized as, from 10 to 30 cars pay $5,000, 31 to 50 cars pay $ 7,500 and more than 51 cars pay $10,000.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Dodoma flood victims now reach over 2,500

The number of people whose houses were destroyed by ongoing rains at Mrijo Village in Chemba

6  hours ago

Chadema youth wing unhappy with Lowassa's comments on JPM

Members of the Chadema Youth Wing Council have strongly spoken against praises showered by former

  • News
    Tanzania’s tourism receipts still minimal, observes minister  
  • News
    Dutch woman breaks down in tears in court, charged with transporting khat  
  • News
    Tanesco issues four-day ultimatum of bill defaulters  
  • News
    Police: Two Simanjiro residents allegedly commit suicide  