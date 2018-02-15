Relief for Babati residents after completion of water project

Babati. Residents of Babati in Manyara region must be smiling broadly following completion of a water project, which has been built to the tune of Sh806.5 million.



The Babati municipal council then handed over the multimillion project to the Babati Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Bawasa), a move that signals the end of water problems for Nakwa Street, Bagara ward.



The project has been bankrolled by the World Bank and is expected to serve 6,688 residents from five wards namely Magara,

Simbay, Sumbi, Kayto and Mageni.



Speaking during a brief but colourful handover ceremony, Bawasa director Engineer Iddy Msuya said the completion of the project guarantees the residents of clean water, adding that it will start flowing within two weeks.

“We call upon the residents to help us in the protection of this infrastructure as well as report any leakages because when the service starts we will be providing water throughout the day,” he said.



Babati District Commissioner Eng Raymond Mushi hailed the residents who discovered the defects in the project and directed the engineer to rectify the problems.



He said that the first phase of the project was shrouded in corruption which called for quick intervention by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).



The project commenced on November 22, 2013 and ended on July 26, 2017.