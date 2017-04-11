Religious leaders join calls demanding for new constitution

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Religious leaders have reiterated the ongoing calls to revive the process to write a new constitution.

Opening a two day capacity building training on constitution issues to religious leaders organised by Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), the Inter Religious Council for Peace Tanzania (IRCPT) managing director, Rev Thomas Goda, said citizens were eagerly waiting the document.

"It is absurd to abandon the process because initial stages of the process has consumed a lot of taxpayer's money. The government should consider and include in its plans the new katiba reviving process," he said.

The facilitator of the training, Dr James Jesse of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), said during the course, religious leaders will be taken through background of Tanzania constitutions, the new Katiba writing process and the current situation.