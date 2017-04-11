Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Religious leaders join calls demanding for new constitution

 

Opening a two day capacity building training on constitution issues to religious leaders organised by Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), the Inter Religious Council for Peace Tanzania (IRCPT) managing director, Rev Thomas Goda, said citizens were eagerly waiting the document.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Religious leaders have reiterated the ongoing calls to revive the process to write a new constitution.

"It is absurd to abandon the process because initial stages of the process has consumed a lot of taxpayer's money. The government should consider and include in its plans the new katiba reviving process," he said.

The facilitator of the training, Dr James Jesse of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), said during the course, religious leaders will be taken through background of Tanzania constitutions, the new Katiba writing process and the current situation.

"In order to revive the process, the government is supposed to amend the new constitution act of 2011 and the referendum act of 2013 to accommodate the new demands.

