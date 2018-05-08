Report bemoans ‘repressive’ laws

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Recently enacted laws have fuelled harassment of civil society organisations (CSOs) in Tanzania, according to a new report.

The situation deteriorated significantly from 2016 with the de-registration of about 100 CSOs, which were unable to comply with new laws deemed repressive.

Cases of the apparent harassment and muzzling of the media and CSOs in the country are contained in the Policy Brief on Democratic Governance in East African Community region unveiled yesterday. It says although Tanzania has been politically stable compared with other states in the region, civic space has lately been constrained with enactment of legislation unfriendly to CSOs and the media.

“In addition to the Access to Information Act and Media Services Act, the Parliament has passed several other new laws in the past two years that pose threats to fundamental freedoms,” the report says.

Other “unfriendly” legislations include the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Act, National Statistics Act and Cybercrime Act, “all of which were passed by the Parliament in 2015 under certificates of urgency”.

The report by the East African Civil Society Organisations Forum (EACSOF) criticised the “hurried” manner in which the laws were passed because there was limited time for MPs and the public to offer comments on the bills.

Many CSOs believe that the Cybercrime Act limits freedom of expression and access to information “by allowing recipients of information to be punished even if they did not request the information”.

CSOs also view the Statistics Act as undermining freedom of expression by requiring researchers to allow the government to review any information they plan to make public.

The report, which was unveiled at an EACSOF forum involving CSOs and journalists which started here yesterday, prompted strong reaction from civil society and the media from the EAC region.

“This is a reversal in democratic gains,” said EACSOF acting CEO Martha Makenge, adding that the new restrictions on the media and the civil society have dented the country’s image.

She particularly expressed her concern on the governments recent shuttering of the media outlets and arresting citizens for posting critical views on the social media.

Deregistration and crackdown of some newspapers and stricter measures on on-line TV and bloggers following the introduction of the Cyber Crime Act, have also constrained the cherished press freedom in Tanzania.