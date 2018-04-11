Report new cancer cases: Samia

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Despite the fact that there are about 50,000 new cases of cancer in Tanzania annually, only 13,000 of these are reported.

The number reported is the equivalence of 26 per cent of cancer cases, revealed Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday.

Miss Hassan also revealed that reports from the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) show that cervical cancer contributes 32.6 per cent of deaths caused by cancer in Tanzania.

She made the revelation during a ceremony to launch a national drive to provide vaccine against cervical cancer to girls and women aged 14 and above.

The first vaccine will be provided, when a girl reaches 14, while the second vaccine will be provided, when a girl is 20 years old.

Vice President said the campaign, which will start anytime from now, will target 616,734 girls. The second vaccination will be held after six months. In the event, the Vice President pledged to contribute Sh10 million to the campaign.

For her part, the minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said the campaign will start with the most vulnerable groups in society.

She argued that this was because the government had obtained only 600,000 vaccination kits.