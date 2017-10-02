Report reveals irregularities in Sh6.9bn road projects

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) has reportedly been found with massive procurement irregularities in projects that worth Sh6.915 billion.

The revelation comes from the 2016/17 Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) annual performance evaluation report.

The irregularities include using emergence procedures to procure works that did not deserve urgency as well as violating the procurement law and its regulations.

The report, which was handled over to the Finance and Planning minister, Dr Phillip Mpango on Friday, and which will be tabled in parliament in the next seating, shows that the agency had procurement irregularities in eight regions with Lindi sitting atop the list.

Lindi has questionable projects, which worth Sh1.916 billion followed by Morogoro whose projects worth stands at Sh1.755 billion.

According to the report, Tanga has projects with irregularities worth Sh1.109 billion while Arusha and Mtwara follow with Sh953.695 million and Sh710 million projects respectively.

Other regions and value of the projects with irregularities in brackets are Iringa (Sh363 million), Manyara (Sh58.89 million) and Kagera (Sh49.5 million).

The report established that while reasons given for carrying emergency projects were not genuine, some did not comply with sections of the Public Procurement Act and its regulations.

“Reports on evaluated works were not submitted to PPRA to justify some payments made to contractors….some vouchers were not submitted to verify payments made to the contractors and the basis of estimated values for some contracts were not provided,” reads part of report findings.

Furthermore, the report suggests that there was no evidence submitted to prove that there was periodic maintenance projects undertaken prior to emergency works and that in some contracts, certificates of completion of works were issued to the contractors before the interim payment certificates were certified and approved.

“No evidence was submitted to prove certification by Accounting Officers (AOs) on availability of funds for carrying out emergency works and that the Procuring Entities (PEs) didn’t comply with Section 77(1) (b) of PPA and Regulation 61(2) (a) of PPR,” according to findings made in Tanroads applications in Lindi.

According to the report, Tanroads in Lindi violated Section 65(3) and 63 (5) and (6) of the PPR law and Regulation 63(5). Also, it suggests that some of the contracts were executed for a longer period than stipulated in the contracts, hence defeating the essence of emergency.

While the agency advised approval to be granted for some projects, it proposed denial to some others ordering the AO and PE to act.

While PPRA recommended grant approval to Tanroads regions in Lindi, Morogoro, Mtwara and Kagera, it advised grants denial to Tanga, Arusha, Iringa and Manyara.

However, by the end of the review, PPRA was yet to receive copies of decisions made by the Paymaster General (PMG) on submitted applications.

According to applications, Tanroads in Lindi intended to spend Sh253.45 million for emergency repair works on Mkwaya flood plains along Mtegu-Mingoyo trunk road and Sh431.53 million for emergency repair of Mikuyumbu-Mlowoka section at Nangurukuru-Liwale regional road.

Others are Sh413.18m contract for emergency repair of Kulendi I Bridge along the Mingoyo-Mkungu trunk road and Lukuledi II Bridge along the Mtama-Mikao regional road and Sh239.73m contract for emergency project to repair the Nangurukuru-Liwale regional road (Package II –Njinjo-Zinga Section).

Applications submitted by Tanroads in Morogoro Region include Sh434.03 million for emergency maintenance of Chogoali Mabey Bridge along the Mvomero-Ndole-Kibati and Lusanga regional road and Sh124.92 million for emergency maintenance of Mjonga Bridge along Mvomero-Ndole-Kibati and Lusanga road.

Others are a Sh285.42 million project for emergency maintenance of Matale Bridge along the Ngilori-Chakwale-Iyogwe regional road, Sh199.28 million for Mahandaki Bridge, Mtimbira Bailey Bridge and a sections of Stendi ya Nyanya, Kidugalo, Iragua and Itete villages between Sofi and Furua Bridge.