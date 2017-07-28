Reporting taking stock of government performance launched in Dar

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

A network of civil societies on Friday launched the 2015/16 Tanzania Governance Review report which compares legacies of fourth and fifth phase’s government.

The report has covered issues on a number of areas including accountability and good governance in the two governments. It was launched by the former Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Mr Ludovick Uttoh.

The report which was presented by senior researcher from Tanzania Development Research Group, Mr Brian Cooksey, has recommended the fifth government under President John Magufuli for implementing recommendations from oversight institutions including the CAG office and other formed probe committees.

Speaking during the launch, Mr Uttoh was optimistic that there is a room for the government to do better in line with providing good services to the public.