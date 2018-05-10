Thursday, May 10, 2018

Reps blame Mainland leaders for ‘disrespecting’ Z’bar

The Representatives made the statement when contributing to debate on estimates of the 2018/2019 budget for the Office of the Second Vice-President at Chukwani, on the outskirts of Zanzibar.

By Haji Mtumwa and Muhammed Khamis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Some members of the House of Representatives have said the tendency by some Mainland leaders, including ministers and MPs, to criticise Zanzibar is an action that shows great disrespect to leaders of the isles and its people.

They said they were very surprised that statements disrespecting Zanzibar were made openly by members of the ruling CCM.

Making a contribution, Chaani Representative Nadri Abdul-latif Jussa vowed he personally would not support a CCM member that made statements of disrespect to Zanzibar and that he would rather support an opposition MP wishing the isles and its people well.

