Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced a man to 15 years

Maswa. The Resident Magistrate Court here has sentenced a man to 15 years in jail after he was found guilty of stealing two cows worth Sh600,000.

Resident magistrate Tumaini Marwa delivered the judgement on Monday.

He said the evidence submitted by the prosecution had proven beyond all doubt that Ndaturu Nyamagana, 37, from Zebeya Village committed the offence on June 10.

State attorney Nassib Swedy said the accused stole the cattle belonging to Mafurahia Gongoli, 70, from the same village.

He told the court that the accused broke into the kraal stole the animals which he later transported for sale to Mwamapalala Livestock Market in Itilima District.