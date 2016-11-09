Residents wary of ‘killer’ group

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. On April 11, two elderly women from Kenyamosama Village in Rorya District, Mara Region were lynched by a mob on allegations that they were witches.

In fact, they were accused of having caused the deaths, through witchcraft, of three members of their clan.

They were attacked by a group of people aged between 20 and 40 years from the village, who have now made it a habit to terrorise people in the village.

The group, commonly known here as ‘Abhamura,’ now poses a threat to the Kenyamosama residents.

Mr William Sesse, a resident of Kenyamosama, says the situation has gone out of hand and that something has to be done to restore peace in the village.

“A few days ago, I witnessed the abhamura forcing a woman to dig a grave after she refused to donate a cow during a burial ceremony,” says Mr Sesse.

“The group wanted to take the cow and slaughter it on the pretext of mourning,” he says.

The elders in the village were afraid of rescuing the woman from the humiliation, lest they, too, be victimised, according to Mr Sesse.

He says the group members are so rude that they even harass the elderly.

“They behave like dictators of this area. Villagers fear them. They do not report to relevant authorities about what they do for fear of being beaten up by them,” he says.

According to him, even village officials fear the ‘Abhamura.’

Mr Elias Mwita, 37, a member of the ‘Abhamura,’ distances the group from such acts, saying they formed it after learning that many wananchi in the area, including village officials, were not keen enough on turning around the village’s economic fortunes.

He says they want the villages, especially the youth, to make god use of opportunities that may come their way, stressing that opportunity once wasted can never be regained.

He says success in life usually is attained through discipline and hard work as well as God’s grace, and that they want to bring about development in the village.

“If you may recall, in 2013 our fellow young man was killed and his body was thrown into a pond, and no one was arrested,” he says.

“We, therefore, decided to form this group so as to defend ourselves and effectively engage in income-generating activities,” he says.

He adds: “And were are more keen on development issues than village officials as those are interested in bringing about development in our village can attest.

“This has prompted some villagers to report their problems to us. They know that we are capable of addressing some of the challenges they face.”

Mr Mwita distances the ‘Abhamura’ from killings and other criminal activities, saying that the group was not created to terrorise villagers but to protect the youth and finding solutions to various problems facing wananchi in the area.

“We are committed to propel Kenyamosama Village to higher heights of success. There could be some people in the group who engaged in criminal activities, the group consists of many members,” he says.

“But such people are not doing so on behalf of the group and should be taken to court if found guilty,” Mr Mwita says.

It is not only the Kenyamosama village that has groups that terrorise people. There is also such group in Rorya District.

Four days before the two women were brutally killed by a group of people in Kenyamosama, similar incident occurred in the nearby village of Bitiryo.

But the village chairman, Mr Boniphace Mwita, says that they managed to contain the group members and rescued a woman, who was on the brink of death.

After managing to foil the planned killing, I decided to go to a ploice station, a few kilometres from our village, by a bodaboda (motorcycle),” he says.

“Unfortunately, they caught up with me. They beat me up and got away with my motorcycle,” Mr Mwita says.

“But I managed to inform the Police about it. They arrived in the village a few minutes later and took the woman away. No arrests were made,” Mr Mwita adds. The Tarime/Rorya Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Andrew Satta, says the force is aware of the group.

But he said dealing with such criminal groups, which operate in utter secrecy, needs collaboration with the village officials and wananchi.

“It is very disappointing that innocent people are brutally killed but no reports are made to the police by village officials,” the RPC says.

He associated the mushrooming of criminal groups involving the youth with the increasing use of bhang.