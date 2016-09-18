Restrain Lipumba moves, CUF asks police

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Civic United Front (CUF) has asked the Police to restrain its embattled former chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, who they claim wants to sabotage it.

Interim leadership committee chairman Julius Mtatiro told reporters at the party headquarters yesterday that if the Police fails to take any actions, the party “will think on how to deal with the issue.”

Mr Mtatiro issued the statement only a day after reports emerged that the party acting deputy secretary general and director for finance and economy, Mr Jorah Bashange, escaped a kidnap attempt by people allegedly sent by Prof Lipumba.

The incident was reported at Ilala Police Station by the CUF acting director for Communications, Mr Mbaralah Maharagande.

Ilala regional Police commander Salum Hamduni confirmed yesterday that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mr Mtatiro said yesterday that Police should take note of such incidents which threaten peace and should take appropriate action against Prof Lipumba and his gang.

“We know the youths who were sent to kidnap Bashange. One of them is Prof Lipumba’s body guard. This is not politics,” he alleged.

Mr Mtatiro said the same gang was used to disrupt the recent party general congress held at Blue Pearl Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

He warned that if the Police drags its feet in dealing with the gang, it should not be surprised if CUF members decide to take matters on their own hands.

“Our being quiet doesn’t mean that we are not capable of dealing with them. We are giving the state organs time to deal with this issue and it is our expectation that those who have been arrested will be taken to court on Monday,” he said.