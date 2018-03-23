By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 2 billion people lack access to safe water and 4.5 billion others have inadequate sanitation services, the United Nations has revealed.

UN secretary general António Guterres said during the launch of the international decade for action ‘Water for sustainable development’ 2018-2028 on Thursday, March 22, that 40 per cent of the world population faced water scarcity and 80 per cent discharged untreated wastewater into the environment.

“By 2050, one in four people will be living in a country chronically lacking fresh water. Without effective management of water resources, we risk intensified disputes between communities, sectors and something that will increase tensions among nations,” read his statement.

“With demand for freshwater projected to grow by over 40 per cent by the middle of the century and with climate change having a growing impact, water scarcity is an enormous concern.”

According to him, safe water and adequate sanitation underpin poverty reduction, economic growth and healthy ecosystems contributing to social well-being, inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods.

“Many of the most serious diseases in developing countries are directly related to unsafe drinking water, poor sanitation, and insufficient hygiene practices.”

He called on UN member states to implement recommendations made by a high-level panel on water in a report titled ‘Making every drop count: An agenda for water action’ tabled last week.