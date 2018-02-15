Revealed: Amana hospital set for major expansion

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday directed the Ilala District land department to evaluate buildings surrounding Amana Regional Referral Hospital with the view of seeing the possibility of expanding the health facility.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a new maternal ward donated to the health facility by development partners. Mr Majaliwa said the government was willing to compensate residents whose buildings would be affected.

“Given the fact that the hospital is now expected to receive more patients from over 200 health centres and district hospitals, its expansion is necessary,” he remarked.

He said: “I, therefore, direct relevant authorities to conduct evaluation and submit the same to my office.”

The Premier revealed further that the government allocated at least Sh131 billion to improve healthcare service delivery in public hospitals countrywide.

He expressed his optimism that the Sh1.2 billion maternal facility would help reduce the number of pregnant women flocking to the Muhimbili National Hospital.

“The government values the contribution of the private sector and development partners. They complement our efforts,” he said.

He reiterated the government plan to recruit over 52,000 public servants for different sectors including health and education with a focus to increase efficiency and accountability.

Amana Regional Referral Hospital medical officer Meshack Shimwela was optimistic that the facility would enable the hospital to accommodate over 200 pregnant women at a time.

Dr Shimwela also revealed that the hospital had an acute shortage of medical practitioners, noting that it only had 392 of them.

According to Dr Shimwela, the facility will enable the hospital to mitigate infant mortality rate.

The deputy Health minister, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, assured the public that the government was determined to reduce infant and pregnant women mortality rates.

He urged development partners to invest in the health sector, citing that the government would provide friendly environment for investments. “Among other things, the government is set to allocate at least Sh200 million to each health facility currently under rehabilitation across the country to increase efficiency.”