Revealed: EA heavily dependent on imported medicines

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) yesterday renewed its call for foreign investors to manufacture pharmaceutical products locally given the growing demand for drugs.

The region imports more than 70 per cent of its mostly consumed medicines due to low production capacity at home, leading to high spending in the pharmaceutical sector.

“While the EAC pharmaceutical market is growing rapidly, there is still a high dependency on imported pharmaceutical products,” the EAC deputy secretary general (Productive and Social Sectors), Mr Christophe Bazivamo, said.

He added that the situation was equally worrying for the production of advanced formulations such as the vaccines which are not produced in the region despite their high demand.

Speaking at the start of the First East African Vaccine Production, Mr Bazivamo estimated that the pharmaceutical spending in the EAC to be $5.3 billion annually,the highest in the continent compared to other regions.

It is projected to grow at the rate of 12.5 per cent in the next five years.

In Africa, the pharmaceutical spending is currently estimated to stand at $30 billion, driven by a 10.6 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), second only to the Asia-Pacific region.

Challenges facing pharmaceutical production include lack of financing, skills gap on product development and formulation expertise, he said.

On vaccine production, Mr Bazivamo said the challenges were even more monumental.

“Regional manufacturers of generic products generally lack the capacity to develop new, improved drugs and vaccines,” he stated, noting that although the research-intensive multinational companies may have the capacity to do so, they have little incentives to develop products targeted at the tropical diseases.

Uganda’s second deputy prime minister and the minister for EAC Affairs, Mr Ali Kirunda Kivejinja, said EAC has a great potential for investment in the pharmaceutical industries.

“Our region now has the highest projected pharmaceutical sales growth on the continent estimated at 12.4 per cent over the next five years, a fact which points to immense business and investment opportunities,” he said.

The bloc of six countries with a combined population of 170 million, only produces less than 30 per cent of its medicine demand.

“The vaccines are among a category of medicines that the region wholly depends on imports as currently there is no local production capacity, “ he pointed out.

The EAC Regional Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plan of Action 2017-2027 launched late last year aims to reverse dependency on pharmaceutical imports from outside EAC from more than 70 per cent to less than 50 per cent.