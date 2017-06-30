Friday, June 30, 2017

Revealed: Only 35 of decision-makers are women

 

To increase the women’s role in decision-making, Ate started a project called “Female FutureTanzania” in 2015 to impart managerial skills to them.

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Only 35 per cent of decision-makers are women, the Association of Tanzania Workers (Ate) has said.

Female FutureTanzania project coordinator Lilian Machera said the project 33 women were trained in leadership last year.

The project is being implemented by Ate and the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute. The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprises funds it.

