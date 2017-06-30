Revealed: Only 35 of decision-makers are women

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Only 35 per cent of decision-makers are women, the Association of Tanzania Workers (Ate) has said.

To increase the women’s role in decision-making, Ate started a project called “Female FutureTanzania” in 2015 to impart managerial skills to them.

Female FutureTanzania project coordinator Lilian Machera said the project 33 women were trained in leadership last year.