Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Revealed: Sh150m arrears cause of teachers’ poor performance

In Summary

Tanzania Teachers Union chairman Sibora Kisheri said the amount involved unpaid allowances for transfers, medical treatment and holidays since 2016.

By Ngollo John @ThecitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The government failure to pay arrears of Sh150 million to primary school teachers is the cause of their poor performance, it has been revealed.

Magu District Commissioner Khadija Nyembo urged teachers not to be demoralised by delayed payment of arrears.

She said primary schools had been performing dismally for three years running.

 She said it was important to identify the cause of the arrears.

Mwanza Regional Administrative Secretary Clodwig Mtweve said the Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) had been informed about the arrears.

He urged the teachers to continue working as the matter was being sorted out.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongella condemned teachers for failing to work accordingly.

