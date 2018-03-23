Review tariffs on grapes, RC urges

By Rachel Chibwete @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge has urged the government to review tariffs charged on grapes and its products to empower farmers.

Dr Mahenge expressed the concern on Thursday when launching a capacity building workshop for grapes stakeholders, which was organised by Small Industries Development Organisation (Sido). According to him, the tariffs review would help the farmers increase production considering that Dodoma is the only region that grows grapes.

“Last season, there were several tonnes that missed the market after buyers failed to meet the prices set by the farmers. This to some extent discouraged production,” he said.

The commissioner added that there was a need for more investments in grapes production and processing for it employs thousands of Dodoma residents. “We need more wine factories to absorb what our farmers product. It will help them produce more and move out of poverty,” he urged.

He said plans are afoot for construction of the Chinangali Wine Processing Factory in Chamwino District that will be processing up to 7,000 tonnes of grapes per annum.

He went on to challenge the residents to take the factories as new opportunity for them to increase their income by improving production.

For his part, regional Sido manager Sempeho Nyai said there are about 545 grapes growers who have created a total of 1,200 employments.