Rights entity condemns murder of 3 reseachers

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (TCHRGG) has condemned the Saturday killings of three agricultural researchers in Dodoma region. According to a press statement signed by TCHRGG vice chairman Iddi Ramadhan Mapuri, the weekend attack on the researchers from the Arusha-based Selian Agricultural Research Institute (Sari) in Iringa-Mvumi village was senseless and cut shot the victims’ inherent right to life.

The commission asked the government and other stakeholders to arrest rampant killings and solve the problem of people taking the law into their own hands. They also reminded the security committees, especially at village and ward levels, to be keen in executing their duties so as to avert reccurrence of similar attacks elsewhere in the country.

“We also call on government officials and those from the private sector to identify themselves to relevant local authorities if possible in writing, before going about their businesses. They should also follow the tradition of introducing themselves to village leaders and ask for escort,” reads the statement in part.

The commission also noted that there’s a need for dissemination of civic education, especially on human rights and responsibilities.

Already 45 villagers have been arrested in connection with the weekend incident are now being interrogated on their role in the murders. For that, the commission has commended police for promptly acting on the incident.

The commission also called on the villagers to collaborate with police investigations in order to ensure that all those who participated in the attack are arrested and tried.

The deceased, Ms Teddy Lumanga, Faraji Mafuru and Nicas Magazine were in the district collecting soil samples under a nation-wide project on soil mapping under the Tanzania Soil Information Services being executed by the Arusha-based institute. At the time of their killing, there were a total of 14 researchers from the institute carrying out soil studies in Dodoma region.

All was well until they met a woman who raised a false alarm claiming the researchers were vampires. Responding to the alarm, the villagers armed with all manner of traditional weapons surrounded their vehicle and pulled out the trio.

Then followed a scathing wave of attacks, whereby villagers slashed the deceased with axes and machetes into pieces before setting their body parts on fire.

The burning did not end there but the already roasted bodies were taken to the vehicle which was then set on more intense fire. The villagers later dispersed and it took hours for the police to reach the scene and realize the horrific killings.