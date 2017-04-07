Roma Mkatoliki ‘kidnap’ saga raises concern in the House

By By Frank Kimboy and Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Reports of the raid of a music studio and ‘kidnaping’ of three artistes, including Ibrahim Mussa alias Roma Mkatoliki, on Wednesday evening landed in the Parliament yesterday as Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi a.k.a. Sugu demanded explanation from the government.

Mr Mbilinyi asked for Speaker’s directive on what he termed as an increase in raids targeting media houses and harassment of politicians and artistes by security organs.

He wanted to know why the government and security organs had remained mum, while the trend was on the rise.

Mr Mbilinyi cited the example of the raid of Clouds Media Group (CMG) studios and another incident, where a man, believed to be from security forces, pointed a gun at former minister of Information, Culture, Sports and Arts Nape Nnauye.

Reports of the raid of Tongwe Records and ‘kidnapping’ of three artistes went viral on social media yesterday morning.

Mikumi MP Joseph Haule was the first to report the incident through one of the social media platforms early yesterday.

“I’ve received reports that unknown people raided Tongwe Studios and took a computer and a TV screen before kidnaping Roma Mkatoliki and two other people,” posted Mr Haule.

Speaking to The Citizen in an exclusive interview, the owner of Tongwe Records, Mr Junior Makame alias K-Mada, confirmed the incident.

Mr Makame added that after raiding the studio the unidentified men took a computer and a TV set before leaving with Roma Mkatoliki and two other artistes.

“It is true brother, I received a call from eyewitnesses at around 7pm. We’ve already reported the issue at Oysterbay Police Station,” said Mr Makame, adding that as of yesterday evening they were not aware of Roma Mkatoliki’s whereabouts.

Roma Mkatoliki’s brother Omary Ibrahim said unknown people, who were in a saloon car, raided the studio at around 7pm in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

“There is a woman, who saw people, who were dressed in civilian clothes, as they raided the studio and took Roma and two other people, who were in the studio and left with a computer and a TV screen,” said Mr Ibrahim.

When reached for comment, Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Salome Kaganda said she wasn’t aware of the incident.

In a statement released to the media by Chadema head of Information and Communications, Mr Tumaini Makene, the party described the incident as ‘continued attacks’ on freedom of expression.

Chadema called on the police and other security organ to make sure that Roma Mkatoliki and other people, whose whereabouts were yet to be established, including Chadema cadre Ben Saanane, were found.