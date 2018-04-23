Rombo MP seeks police help on security threats

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Member of Parliament for Rombo constituency Mr Joseph Selasini (Chadema) has reported to the Dodoma central police station, to seek police to hunt and identify people who loosened nuts of his personal vehicle’s tires.

Speaking with MCL Digital, Mr Selasini said an incident occurred on Friday, April 20th in Dodoma, during an ongoing parliament session.

“I have been advised by many people not to remain silent on the incident,” he said.

Mr Selasini said it was on Friday at 20:15hrs when he finished parliamentary business, he was driving his car home but he was alerted by the car which was behind back tires nuts were loosened.

“I disembarked from a car and I found almost all nuts were loosened. Unfortunately, I did not use my personal car yesterday as we were at Kibaigwa with the parliamentary committee on local government,” he said.

He said he has opened a file at the central police station with reference numbers DOM/RB/4631/2018.

“I do not know who did this. I do not have any details about the incident, but I would say this is so dangerous,” he said.

“This incident indicates that parliamentarians are not safe at all. Anyone can be used on this incident. I assume this is a politically motivated incident,” he added.

He believes that if he would have driven the car in high speed, an accident would have happened and sometime would have caused injuries or something else.