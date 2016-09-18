Root out conmen, herbalists tell govt

Magu. Registered herbalists in Mwanza Region have asked the government to at identify and root out fake traditional doctors.

The appeal was made by the Magu District Association for Herbalists (MDAB) Secretary General Boniface Makoye on Saturday. He was speaking during a meeting with registered herbalists in the district.

Mr Makoye said the impostors are believed to be flocking in from neighbouring countries. “We want the government to deal with these conmen. They place adverts everywhere trying to lure hapless Tanzanians,” he said.

Mr Makoye said registered herbalists were known and they have been on the industry for a long time.

“Among other things the registered traditional herbalists preserve indigenous plants from which they get herbs while the ‘fake medicine men’ do not do so,” he said.

The government advises traditional healers to be registered by the Traditional and Alternative Health Practices Council (TAHPC).

The government has tried to standardise traditional medicine for decades. In 1974, the Traditional Medicine Research Unit was established at the University of Dar es Salaam. In 1989, the government set up a Traditional Health Services Unit, to unify traditional health practitioners and mobilise them to form their own association.

Traditional health services were officially recognised in the National Health Policy of 1990. In 2002, the Traditional and Alternative Medicines Act was introduced.