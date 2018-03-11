Rufiji endured bad times: MP

By Ephrahim Bahemu @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Rufiji Member of Parliament Mohamed Mchengerwa (CCM), says the killing incidents in the area between 2016 and 2017 did not stop development projects from flowing in.

Mr Mchengerwa told The Citizen that the area continued to attract such projects as road and water well construction, all helping to boost people’s lives. “It was during this period that tarmac roads from Rufiji Town to other areas were constructed. Some are still on going. Also, over 30 water wells were constructed, bringing muc relief to the people as before they had to walk long distances to get the precious liquid,” said Mchengerwa.

He said it was thanks to the government, World Bank and his own efforts that the projects flowed in. The MP further added that the security situation has improved a lot saying this will help bring in more development projects.

Mr Mchengerwa, who is the chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitution and Justice, concurred with the plan of Nzega Urban MP Hussein Bashe (CCM) to table a private motion in Parliament about the country’s security situation.

Mr Mchengerwa also observed that the government plan fo the Stiegler’s Gorge power project would only initially affect the people in the district, but in the longrun, they would benefit and water flow would be okay.

“For a deep water level to be obtained at the project site, water must first be blocked for up to three years. It is during this time that people in the down stream would have problems, but things would normalise later,” he observed.