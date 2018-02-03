Rugemarila denies receiving treatment at Muhimbili

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. City businessman James Rugemarila has dismissed claims by the prosecution side that he and his co-accused Habinder Sethi were receiving treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

The duo are facing several charges of economic sabotage filed by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court including money laundering causing loss to the government.

"Your honour, I’m yet to be taken to MNH for treatment. Still, I have a swelling which I have no doubt is cancerous,” he told the magistrate.

He pleaded with the court to be permitted to travel to India for treatment, noting that it was a place where the disease could be handled properly.

"I wanted to put records clear, I’m about to bring Dr Fred of Sanitas Hospital of India to submit medical reports to prove that I was diagnosed with disease. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it after the death of a member of his family,” he said, adding.

"There is no doubt this is cancer, because I passed a similar situation for 10 years, that is why I’m insisting the court to allow me travel to hospitals with modern equipment.”

The Principal Chief Magistrate at the Kisutu Court, Mr Huruma Shahidi, said doctors at the MNH were the ones supposed to suggest where a patient should be transferred to.

“The MNH is a national hospital, therefore doctors are the ones to suggest where patients should be taken for further treatment,” he said.

Earlier, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) prosecutor, Mr Leonard Swai, demanded that the government was making efforts to treat the accused including by taking them to the MNH.

He said investigations on the case was yet to be completed as it involved two different countries and that they failed to take statements of the first accused person because he was absent after being taken to the hospital.

The case was adjourned until February 16, this year, the accused were sent back to remand prison.