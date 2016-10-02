Rules on oil, gas policy being debated

Dar es Salaam. The government has said it is in last stages of preparing regulations for the local content policy on the gas and oil.

Energy and Minerals deputy minister Medard Kalemani said the government was taking the local content issue seriously for the benefit of Tanzanians.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a local content meeting on natural gas with a theme ‘Using finite resources to achieve sustainable development’.

He said stakeholders were discussing draft regulations before endorsing the document for practical use. “We expect the regulations to come into effect next year and work simultaneously with the content policy for the benefit of locals.”

He also spoke about the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant which is in initial stages.

He said the project will be carried out on at least 20,000 hectares.

According to him, 18,000 will be for the construction of industrial parks and the remaining for the LNG plant.

He explained that the LNG plant project will cost $30 billion and is expected to create 10,000 jobs for locals and additional 8,000 jobs upon its completion.

He said at least 20 Tanzanians would study master’s degrees in gas and oil abroad and build capacities of others to ensure that when the LNG plant construction ends in 2025 as projected, the majority of people will have skills required in the business.

Meanwhile, National Economic Empowerment Council executive secretary Bengi Issa said a study had been conducted on the benefits of the local content in the construction of the LNG plant.