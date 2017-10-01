Ruling CCM hurdles to shake off corrupt past

By Ibrahim Yamola and Elizabeth Edward, @TheCitizeTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The ruling party, CCM, has said it will summarily expel members who will be found to have used corrupt ways to get elected in the ongoing internal elections.

The move is seen as part of efforts by CCM to shake off its corrupt past, which threatened to divide the party in half during the 2015 primaries.

Yesterday CCM spokesman Humphrey Polepole told reporters that the party was putting on hold elections in four districts because the campaigns were marred by corruption and the candidates lacked “adequate qualifications.”

Mr Polepole, who also doubles as CCM’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary, named the districts as Moshi Urban, Siha, Hai and Makete.

“The records of candidates in those districts were questionable. It’s risky for the party to tolerate them. The National Executive Committee (NEC) has arrived at the decision to repeat the elections in those constituencies,’’ he said.

“We aim at streamlining our party and get leaders with clean records who will not tarnish the image of the party. We also want leaders who can catch up with the standards of our party chairman Dr John Magufuli,’’ he said.

Three of the districts in which election has been suspended are in Kilimanjaro Region which is the stronghold of the main opposition party Chadema.

Mr Polepole insisted that CCM would not expel any member who tries to criticise the party but would not tolerate any who engages in corruption.

Earlier, there were widespread reports that the party had expelled some of its members who are believed to be outspoken on various national issues. Some of those said to have been axed by the NEC meeting that met yesterday in Dar es Salaam included Singida North MP Lazaro Nyalandu, Mtama MP Nape Nnauye, Nzega Urban MP Hussein Bashe and Geita Rural MP Joseph Musukuma.

One man one position

Mr Polepole insisted that the party’s stance now is that a person must hold only one party position. He said in case any leader assumes a new position, he/she must forego the other post he or she holds.

The whereabouts of Kinana

The absence of party’s Secretary General Abdulrahman Kinana in the key meetings has been the subject of speculations in the social media and public talks.

But Mr Polepole told reporters yesterday that the senior CCM cadre could not attend the meetings because of personal reasons.

“Ndugu Kinana is attending to a close relative who is sick. But he attended the preparatory sessions of the secretariat that set the tone to the NEC and CC meetings. I urge people to stop taking this issue politically,” Mr Polepole noted discounting reports that Kinana had, in fact, resigned.