Ruling on ex-ATCL boss case Dec. 13

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. December 13 is the date set by Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court for a ruling on the competency of a witness in an abuse of office case involving former Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) managing director David Mattaka.

The decision follows a legal battle which emerged Friday during the hearing of the case regarding the competency of a defence witness, Elisaph Ikomba, to tender a document as defence exhibit.

Ikomba, who was the airline’s acting chief accountant, was testifying in the case in which he is charged along with Mattaka and the firm’s chief internal auditor, William Haji, with failure to properly keep records for the company and purchase of worn-out motor vehicles at a cost of Sh1 billion.

Led by his advocate, Francis Mgaya, Ikomba asked the court to receive minutes of a board meeting of the company, which was also attended by him.

However, prosecution side led by State Attorney Osward Tibabyekomya objected to the request on grounds that the witness was not a competent person to tender the document because he is not the one who prepared it.

Mr Tibayekomya said that the document shows it was signed by Mr Ali Mufuruki, the then board chairman, who is the only person who can explain its content.