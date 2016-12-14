Rungwe offers to defend businessman

Dar es Salaam. The former presidential candidate for Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma), Mr Hashim Rungwe, has offered to defend a prominent businessman Ndama Shaban Hussein aka Ndama Mtoto wa Ng’ombe.

Mr Hussein is charged at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court with several counts including forgery and over Sh1 billion money laundering.

Mr Rungwe, who is a private lawyer, appeared before the court yesterday during the mentioning of the case where prosecution, led by state attorney Christopher Msigwa, informed Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa that investigations were not complete.

Mr Msigwa asked the court to set a date for another mention, whereby Magistrate Nongwa adjourned the case to December 27.

The businessman was arraigned on November 29 and remanded after the court rejected to grant him bail due to the money laundering offence, which is not bailable.

The accused allegedly between February and March, 2014 in the city forged an export permit for minerals and sample of minerals, to show that a company called Muru Platinum Tanzania Investment Company Limited had been granted with permission to export four boxes of gold nuggets weighing 207 kilogrammes and worth $8,280,000 (Sh17.4 billion) to a company based in Australia known as Trade TJL DTYL Limited, a fact he knew to be false.