Rural areas youth urged to take full advantage of electricity

Arusha. Young academics and entrepreneurs in the country have been advised to rural areas and start small development projects following improved access to electricity in order to improve their income.

The call was made in Arusha during a training seminar offered to the youth from various parts of the country.

The training, held in the northern city, was organised by the Energy Change Lab Institution and bankrolled by international organisations, Hivos and Lied.

Making a presentation during the seminar, instructor Lilian Madege said electricity in the rural areas was supposed to be consumed as an opportunity to the youth to start small projects that were previously difficult to implement due to unreliable power.

She said access to electricity in many parts of Tanzania has significantly improved, adding that instead of it being consumed for domestic purposes only, it is should serve as an opportunity for the youth in the rural areas to initiate development projects.

Speaking during the seminar, an entrepreneur, Ms Filomena Philipo said access to electricity in the rural areas has largely contributed to development of the youth, adding, however, that there was a challenge of lack of training for the youth to efficiently use the energy.