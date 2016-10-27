Ruto in Angola to attend a regional summit on Security

Luanda. Deputy President William Ruto is in Luanda, Angola, to take part in a process led by the United Nations (UN) to stabilise the Great Lakes region.

Mr Ruto is representing President Uhuru Kenyatta and will be among leaders attending the United Nations Great Lakes Peace Security and Cooperation Summit, the seventh in a series of such conferences but the first ever to take place away from the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa or the UN General Assembly.

This meeting, officially known as the High-Level Regional Oversight Mechanism for Peace, Security and Cooperation, targets the perennial conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, the Central Africa Republic and South Sudan.

In Luanda, world powers such as the US and other permanent members of the UN will be leading efforts to stem continued conflict, especially in DRC, where the international community has been trying to stop the civil war in the eastern part of the country.

The UN took the mantle in early 2013 in Addis Ababa, when it brokered an accord meant to bring peace to the DRC.

Known as the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework, the deal was signed by Burundi, Angola, the Central Africa Republic, Congo-Brazzaville, DRC, South Africa, Rwanda, South Sudan Uganda and Tanzania. Then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon argued that the deal signalled a comprehensive approach to civil wars that have persisted for more than five decades. He appointed a special envoy for the region in 2014.

Initially excluded from such meetings, Kenya formally requested to play a role in 2013 when Nairobi hosted an extraordinary summit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR)