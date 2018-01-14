Sunday, January 14, 2018

Rwandan President Kagame jets in Dar

Tanzanian President John Magufuli receives his

Tanzanian President John Magufuli receives his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame at the  Julius Nyerere Internatioanl Airport in Dar es Salaam today, January 14. Mr Kagame is in the country for a one day’s working visit. PHOTOISTATE HOUSE 

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Rwandan President Paul Kagame has arrived in Tanzania, today January 14, for a one day working visit.

At the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam President Kagame was received by his host President John Magufuli.

Kagame’s plane touched the JNIA’s runaway, at 10am. Upon disembarking he was treated to traditional dance performance by cultural troupes.

The two presidents then headed to the State House for talks.

This is President Kagame’s third visit in Tanzania in the last two years.

 

