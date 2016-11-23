S. Sudan rebels uncertain about Machar’s return

Addis Ababa. The chairman and commander in chief of South Sudan opposition fighters, Dr. Riek Machar Teny, will come back to South Sudan soon from his official visit in South Africa, his secretary said.

Goanar Gordon Yien, Secretary in the office of chairman and commander in chief of South Sudan People’s Liberation Movement / Army in opposition (SPLM/ A -IO) Dr. Riek Machar Teny, told NATION that he is making the statement because opposition fighters kept asking about the whereabouts of their leader.

“People have been asking about chairman to come back. Yes, he might come any time,” said Goanar Gordon Yien. “Our chairman and commander in chief of Splm/ Spla-IO has been conducted meetings with top Government officials in south Africa, including the president Jacob Zuma, during his visit to the country. After the president invited him for visit, to discuss issues on South Sudan conflict and the way forward to bring peace and stability in the country,” he said without mentioning about the exact date for the return of Dr. Riek Machar Teny.

“South Africa has been one of the peace mediators in South Sudan. And today our chairman Dr. Machar attempt to return to South Sudan but he is still having more meetings and commitment there. On the other hand:

Juba Government has been carried out in Yei and in Juba systematic raping, looting properties, burning houses and killing civilians and targeting them on ethnic lines at night. Therefore we are calling upon the region, IGAD, TROIKA countries and the international community not to cooperate and not to support Juba Government, because it is a corrupt, fascist and tribal Government,” he said.