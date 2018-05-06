Sunday, May 6, 2018

S.Sudan envoy shot dead by mistake

 

Advertisement

Bangui. An aide to South Sudan’s ambassador to Central Africa was shot and killed apparently by mistake in Bangui on Friday, by men from the Central Office for the Suppression of Banditry (OCRB), government sources told AFP.

The incident took place after the OCRB men spotted the unnamed aide with a weapon in his car and gave chase, shooting him as arrived at his home in the Sudanese diplomatic compound, the sources said.

Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadera went to the scene of the shooting to apologise for the shooting which appeared to be a “blunder” by the OCRB men. The city remained tense on Friday after at least 24 people died on Tuesday in attacks that targeted a church and a mosque.

Around 170 people were also wounded, sparking fears that one of the world’s most unstable countries would plunge once more into a bloody sectarian conflict. (AFP)

advertisement

In The Headlines

17 minutes ago

Magufuli launches new bus stand in Msamvu

The bus terminal was capacity to collect only Sh350, 000 per day. Now they collect Sh3 million

47 minutes ago

EAC to woo German investors in Berlin forum

EAC is expected to lay the carpet for its investment needs during a forum in Berlin next week

  • News
    Mahiga to fly to Israel for three-day visit  
  • News
    JPM commissions 384-metre bridge  
  • News
    Kenyan runners steal show at Mbeya Tulia Marathon  
  • News
    Over 80,000 students to sit form six exams  