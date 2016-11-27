SA outlook hit hard by Zuma crisis, firm reveals

Johannesburg. International credit rating firm Fitch dropped its outlook for South Africa from stable to negative on Friday, citing the country’s recent political turmoil under President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has been engulfed by graft scandals and a power struggle with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, while economic growth has fallen to 0.5 percent and unemployment hit a 13-year high.

“Political risks to standards of governance and policy-making have increased,” Fitch said in a statement, confirming that it kept South Africa’s credit rating at one notch above “junk” status.

Moody’s had been expected to issue its updated grading later Friday, but made no announcement by midnight (2200 GMT).

Standard & Poor’s makes its key announcement on December 2.

Like Fitch, S&P currently has South Africa -- the continent’s most developed economy -- rated at the lowest investment grade.

The credit reviews could further drain investor confidence in the country’s prospects under Zuma and the ANC party, which has ruled since the end of apartheid.

“The in-fighting within the ANC and the government is likely to continue over the next year,” Fitch said.

“This will distract policymakers and lead to mixed messages that will continue to undermine the investment climate, thereby constraining GDP growth.”