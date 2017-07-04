SADC forum to be graced by VP in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace a forum for Southern African Development Community (SADC), Development Finance Resource Centre (DFRC) which will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Conventional Centre (JNICC).
The forum is jointly organized by the Tanzanian Development Finance Institutions (DFI) such as Tanzania Investment Bank TIB Development bank, National Development Corporation (NDC) and Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank.
Speaking to members of the media on Tuesday, SADC, DFRC chief executive officer Mr Stuart Kufeni, said the forum will focus on a theme, ‘Towards Industrialization for Sustainable and Inclusive Development: Role of DFI in SADC’.
He said, the forum is part of recognition of the prioritization of industrialization by SADC heads of state as a key element towards the achievement of Sustainable Economic Growth and Development in the bloc, in line with enhancing the welfare of its people.
“Participants will have an opportunity to share their experiences on areas which they have succeeded in order that others can learn,” he explained.