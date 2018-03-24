SBL managing director grilled by immigration officials

By Louis Kolumbia @TheCitizenTZ lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The managing director of the Serengeti Breweries Limited in Tanzania, Ms Helene Weesie, was interrogated by immigration officials in Dar es Salaam yesterday over violation of immigration procedures by her firm.

The spokesman of the Immigration Department, Mr Ally Mtanda told The Citizen that Ms Weesie, who is a South African national, was summoned over immigration concerns relating to the company, the second-largest brewer in Tanzania.

“The questioning did not concern her as an individual; it had something to do with allegations of immigration (improprieties) by the company, and so she was questioned in her capacity as the head of the organisation,” Mr Mtanda said, adding that she left after the questioning.

“It is not true that she was arrested as reports circulating in the social media claim. She was summoned, she duly responded – and she was released after the questioning. I am aware that she is supposed to report again at the Immigration offices on Monday,” Mr Mtanda told The Citizen yesterday.

Reached for comment on why Ms Weesie was grilled at all, the Dar es Salaam regional immigration officer Crispin Ngonyani said that further information on the matter would be released in due course.

“Please be patient, we will provide you with more details after the whole process is over,” Mr Ngonyani told The Citizen.

The SBL corporate relations director, Mr John Wanyancha, declined to comment on the issue when reached yesterday, telling The Citizen to wait for an official statement.

However, by the time we went to press, no statement had been released.

Ms Weesie was appointed to head SBL in October 2015. Prior to the appointment, she worked with Unilever and Heineken where she carried out a number of roles, including Commercial Director Africa & Middle-East Region, and Global Marketing Director. Her last role was in South America as Managing Director Cervecerias Baru-Panama.

Ms Weesie participated in the 11th Tanzania National Business Council meeting that was held at State House in Dar es Salaam under the chairmanship of State President John Magufuli on Monday, March 19 this year.

In the event, she was given the opportunity to speak – and she articulated the private sector’s concerns over plans by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to roll out a costly electronic tax stamps system to be paid for by industrialists.

In that regard, she requested the government to intervene and reconsider the system’s procurement processes.

“We as the private sector have nothing against the system; but it will cost the targeted companies about Sh350 billion annually… Yet, there are other suppliers offering the same system at significantly lower prices,” she stated – no doubt speaking for the country’s industry sector as a whole.

Serengeti Breweries is the second largest beer manufacturing company in Tanzania, with its brands accounting for 15 per cent of the market by volume.