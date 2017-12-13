SIDO trains Tanzanians in how to establish ‘small industries’

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar eDar es Salaam: The Small Industries Development Organization (Sido) has vowed to increase technical support to Tanzanian individuals and institutions wishing to set up small industries in the country.

This was said by the Sido director-general, Professor Sylvester Mpanduji, who stressed that the organization is truly committed to the development and growth of small-scale industries that are intended to fuel national economic growth.

“Increasing small industries would also fuel the government’s ambitious plan to turn Tanzania into a middle-income economy

and industrial base by 2025,” Prof. Mpanduji said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

“If more small industries are established, they will complement

the fifth-phase government of President John Pombe Magufuli’s

industrialization plan which is designed to speed up the processes to get Tanzanians out of poverty,” he explained.

Prof Mpanduji also said that Sido is well-equipped to train people wanting to start small industries, but lack the skills needed to enable them start and run industries.

“You can start with a small industry before you graduate to a large industry. Come and get our technical support in seeking to establish an industry; we are present in all the administrative regions of the country,” he said – noting that President Magufuli has always been behind industrialization.

According to Sido, the capital needed to establish a small industry in Tanzania ranged between Sh10 million and Sh15 million.

In a related development, an innovator at Sido, Mr George Bwichafu, told The Citizen that establishing small industries is being strongly encouraged – and farmers are today in a better position to sell their crops directly to industries.

“I am working at the Innovative Department, dealing with machines that can be used to make sunflower and palm oil in a small plant capable of employing between 50 and 100 workers directly and indirectly,” Mr Bwichafu revealed.