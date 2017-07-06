Sadc members urged to refocus on revenue collection

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has encouraged member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to put more efforts on mobilizing domestic revenues to reduce dependency on development projects.

She made the statement on Thursday officiating a two-day forum for SADC-Development Finance Resource Centre (DFRC) and heads of the Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) which is held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

According to her, the dependency has resulted into delays on accomplishment of many development projects across the bloc. “Experience shows that to date there is under-provision and untimely implementation of envisioned development projects. We should focus on mobilizing more revenue from domestic sources and encourage private investments” she said.

The Forum is jointly organized by SADC-DFRC and Tanzanian DFIs such as TIB Development Bank, Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) and the National Development Corporation (NDC).