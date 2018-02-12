Monday, February 12, 2018

Samia officiates unveiling of WB-funded resource management project

 

In Summary

The ceremony attracted various national leaders, including the minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Khamisi Kigwangalla.

By Geofrey Nyang'oro @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived at the Kihesa Kilolo grounds here for the unveiling ceremony for the Resilient Natural Resource Management for Tourism and Growth (Regrow) project.

Others included minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development William Lukuvi, deputy minister for Water and Irrigation Isaac Kamwela, deputy minister for Tourism Japhet Ngasunga and representatives of the World Bank, which is funding the project, including its country director Bella Bird.

Soon after arriving at the grounds Vice President Samia visited various pavilions that are expected to be involved in implementing the project.

The ministries that are mentioned to be involved in the project include the ministry of Water and Irrigation; Regional Administration and Local Governments as well as Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development.

