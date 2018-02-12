Samia set to launch Sh340bn tourism development project

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to launch a special project, which aims at promoting tourism in the southern zone of Tanzania.

Known as “Resilient Natural Resources for Tourism and Growth (REGROW)”, the project is part government’s initiatives to promote the sector. It will be implemented in collaboration with the World Bank (WB).

The latter will issue a soft loan of $150 million (about Sh340 billion) to finance the project.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, the launch will take place at Kihesa Grounds in Kilolo District, Iringa Region.

“The purpose is to increase contribution of the sector in the country’s income through tourism attractions, infrastructure development, supervision of attractions and increasing economic benefits to communities living around conservation areas,” part of the statement reads.

Implementation of the project will start in Ruaha National Parks, Mikumi, Udzungwa and the Selous Game Reserve (SGR). It intends to improve road infrastructures, airports, ranger posts, research centres located in the Southern Corridor and construction of a research centre in Iringa.

“The project will also empower the communities surrounding the conservation areas so that they also benefit from tourism-related activities. This will be achieved by building their capacity to enable them to provide a range of services.”

, take part in efforts toward increasing the number of tourists as well as selling products to the visitors,” reads the statement.

The project will also improve supervision of water use in Ruaha River at Usangu Basin to enable continuous flow of water throughout the year for animals use in game reserves and conservation areas.