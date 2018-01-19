Sardine traders strike over new taxes

By Sada Amir @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. More than 2,000 sardine traders at Kirumba International Fish Market have downed tools.

They are protesting against an introduction of new charges.

Mwaloni Fish Mongers Association secretary Siphael Kayanda said they awaited the resolution of the matter by authorities.

We are being forced to pay levies and duties to export fish. Even traders who transport fish to the local markets are also taxed. That happened after 11 tonnes of fish were seized on December 15 when they were about to be smuggled out of the country,” she said.

Efforts to get a clarification from the office of Fish and Product Quality Control, which is claimed by the traders to be responsible for imposing the duties and levies, have been unsuccessful.