Tuesday, April 11, 2017

School performance ‘affected by where children live’

PHOTO| Africa Check 

PHOTO| Africa Check  

In Summary

The findings of the report come after an assessment that involved a total of 197,451 children who were selected from 68,588 households. Data was also collected from 4,750 primary schools, in the year 2015.

Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi and Ben Patrick @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. A new report by civil society organisation Twaweza shows that the performance of children in school is largely influenced by their location (where they live) in Tanzania—not poverty or other factors.

The findings of the report come after an assessment that involved a total of 197,451 children who were selected from 68,588 households. Data was also collected from 4,750 primary schools, in the year 2015.

The report, dubbed, ‘Are Our Children Learning?’, revealed that among children aged between nine and 13, many are unable to complete Standard 2 work, and their performance hugely varies with districts.

Presenting the report in Dodoma yesterday, Uwezo programme manager Zaida Mgalla said that in Iringa Urban, the best performing district, 74 per cent of children aged nine to 13 are able to pass basic literacy tests in English and Kiswahili and basic numeracy tests, while the corresponding figure in Sikonge is 15 percent. “These differences show that locational factors exert a far greater influence on learning outcomes than poverty and other variables often thought to be linked to educational achievement,” says report.

Overall learning outcomes remain below expectation in all three subjects tested at Standard 2 level for the Uwezo Annual Learning Assessment.

Twaweza managing director Aidan Eyekuze said the report suggests good progress has been made in education. In its 2015 report, Uwezo noted that over the five years of its assessments, there had been very little change in learning outcomes.

Mr Eyekuze appealed to stakeholders to work together to address the challenges.

In a brief statement after receiving the report, Regional Administration and Local Government deputy minister Suleiman Jafo noted that the education sector still faced a lot of challenges, and the government was working hard to create a better learning environment.

The latest report is the sixth Uwezo learning assessment survey in Mainland Tanzania. Similar studies are conducted in Kenya and Uganda.     

advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

Most Asian markets rise but Syria, N. Korea worries sap gains

Asian markets swung on Tuesday as investors were on edge over geopolitical tensions, with

2  hours ago

MPs link national security to arrests, abductions

Kigoma Urban MP, Zitto Kabwe has said he will submit a private motion in Parliament to seek

  • News
    Nkamia faults Mwakyembe move to attend abducted artiste's press conference  
  • News
    Syria dominates G7 meet before Tillerson heads to Russia  
  • News
    Minister clears the air on NHIF membership  
  • News
    Kiswahili all set to be official in the EAC  