Schoolgirl laid to rest at Dar cemetery

By Beatrice Moses @TheCitizenTz bmoses@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Atlas Primary School pupils fail to control their emotions on Wednesday as they paid last respects to Norah Marialle, 11, who was allegedly defiled at the weekend and then either committed suicide or was strangled.

Some students fainted during the burial that took place on Wednesday at the Kinondoni Cemetery.

Giving a sermon at the burial service Pastor Ramssey Ngwenjela of World Alive said the little girl’s death was a loss not only to the family but also to the whole nation.

“We will all die one day, but Norah’s life has been taken so brutally and so early,” Pastor Ngwenjela said.

Atlas Primary School Head Teacher Justus Kagya said Norah was one of the brightest pupils and that the whole school had been deeply shocked when it received the said news of her demise.

“We are in grief because we haven’t lost only a bright pupil, but also a very hardworking and disciplined one,” Mr Kagya noted.

Post-mortem results have not been made public neither has the Police have not released any report on the incident but witnesses say the deceased was found dead outside her home in Sinza Mori suburb in Dar es Salaam on Sunday evening with a rope around her neck. Witnesses say upon immediate inspection of the body she was found with bruises in her genitals.