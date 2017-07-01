Schoolgirl pregnancy debate divides nation, opinions show

The government has decided that no schoolgirl who becomes pregnant will continue with her studies in public schools after delivery. Here is what some Tanzanians reacted to the decision. Read on ...

Elizabeth Mlangwa

They shouldn’t get pregnant in the first place. Imagine if you were a parent, will you tell your daughter that she should study hard and in case she gets pregnant before completing her studies she can go back to school after delivery? Can a parent really say that to her daughter? I think the strict message from a parent to a daughter is on maintaining morals and abstinence from indulging in sexual relationships which may result in early pregnancies and subsequently increase the number of school dropouts. So let us support our government on this aspect.

Kamal Ibrahim

Education is a God given right. We come out of wombs with knowledge and without education. We learn and make use of knowledge with education and fabricate things. Denying this to a woman, is making her a baby factory. Its backwardness.

Educate your women and give them incentives to encourage them to make better choices! Hormonal surge does not require whether you are educated or not, it is a moment’s choice and next thing you know only a woman is a pariah. When truth is--it is women who are the back bone of this society!

Walter Okangi

The problem remains to women, whether they are educated or not. They don’t attend important decision making meetings, they stay at home. At home, most of them are not attracted to watch news bulletins and political issues at broadcasts rather than following movies, soaps and opera. Most of them still have belief that they will be married even without enough education something that makes them pay little attention to studies. Most of them attend classes because of pressure from parents or guardians. Therefore, those with self-esteem should be given the opportunity to acquire education.

